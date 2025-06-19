Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Buys $2,780,400.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,780,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,638,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,496,213.84. The trade was a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 131,588 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,092.88.

On Thursday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 240,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 147,157 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,429.69.

Sonos Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.06. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,645,000 after buying an additional 1,041,569 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 24.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,248,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,017,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 351,057 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,283,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

