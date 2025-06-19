Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

