Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,719 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627,364 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,859,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,435,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

