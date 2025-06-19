Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after acquiring an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.