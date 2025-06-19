Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after acquiring an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
