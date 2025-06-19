Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

