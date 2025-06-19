Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,881 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $373.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.52. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

