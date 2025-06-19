Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

CNP opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

