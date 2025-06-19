Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 510 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 139,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 119.4% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

