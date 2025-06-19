Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,996 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 317.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $404.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.72 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

