Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $82,278.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260,388.01. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,472 shares of company stock worth $203,509,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

