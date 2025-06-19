Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Gold Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.