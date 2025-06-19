Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.