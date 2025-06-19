Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,798,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,917,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,425,000 after acquiring an additional 566,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,737,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

