Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

