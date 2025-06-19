Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $768,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.