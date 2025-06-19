Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $808,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after buying an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after buying an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average is $258.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

