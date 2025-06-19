Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $855,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

