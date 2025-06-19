Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

