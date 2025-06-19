Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK opened at $977.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $944.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.11. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
