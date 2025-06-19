Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $852,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

