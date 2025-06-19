Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $941,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,404 shares of company stock worth $5,572,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

