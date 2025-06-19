Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.53 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

