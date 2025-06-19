Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.