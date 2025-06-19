Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

