Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after buying an additional 764,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after buying an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

