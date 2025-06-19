Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,744,000 after buying an additional 177,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after buying an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,092,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,880,000 after buying an additional 874,297 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

