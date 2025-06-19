Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $485.38 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.23.
EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.60.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
