Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 911,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $98,720,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

NYSE DHI opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

