Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

NYSE GD opened at $278.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

