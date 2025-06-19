Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,264 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.