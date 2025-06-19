Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 490 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,845.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,815.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,955.59. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.33.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

