Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,684 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

