Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,013 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,013 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

