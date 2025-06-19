Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,349,000 after buying an additional 2,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

