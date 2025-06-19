Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 151,575 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,575 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 622,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 573,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 69,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

