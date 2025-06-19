Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 77,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

