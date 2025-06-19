Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $631.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.