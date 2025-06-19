Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

