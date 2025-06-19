Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,116,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,897,000 after purchasing an additional 204,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

