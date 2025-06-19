SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

