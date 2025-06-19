Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

