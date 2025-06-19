Stephen F. Betz Sells 97,483 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CRNX stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
