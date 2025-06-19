Stephen F. Betz Sells 97,483 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRNX stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

