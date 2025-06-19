Steve Elms Sells 194,749 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $2,015,890.29.

On Friday, June 13th, Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

