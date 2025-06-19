Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Reddit Call Options (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 87,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 64,608 call options.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 239.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,364,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,909.04. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $674,570.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,842.34. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,785 shares of company stock worth $79,988,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 1,537,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 16,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 965,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,818,000 after purchasing an additional 959,816 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

