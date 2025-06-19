Stuart J. Bridges Buys 15,636 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 15,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £18,606.84 ($24,968.92).

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 118.32 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.80. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.69.

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

