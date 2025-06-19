Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 23rd

Shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 20th.

SLE opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 105.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,169.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super League Enterprise will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

