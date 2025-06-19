T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

