Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

