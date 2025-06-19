The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 585,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6%

HIG opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

