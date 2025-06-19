Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $415.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $68,424.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,717.50. This trade represents a 35.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

